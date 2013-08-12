Fourth firefighter charged in SFD investigation

The Fire Service is a noble calling, one which is founded on mutual respect and trust between firefighters and the citizens they serve.

Court documents reveal allegations that Shreveport's fire chief was less than cooperative with the investigation into alleged criminal activity involving at least 3 firefighters at Fire Station No. 8.

Shreveport's mayor and fire chief addressed the arrests of three Shreveport firefighters since Friday in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

A third firefighter has been arrested in the widening probe into criminal activity at a Shreveport fire station.

Police detectives have arrested a second Shreveport firefighter in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged criminal activity at a local fire station.

A Shreveport firefighter is on paid administrative leave after his arrest on charges of cruelty and prostitution, following allegations of criminal wrongdoing at the fire station where he works.

An investigation surrounding alleged "criminal activity" involving a crew of firefighters at a Shreveport fire station could net more arrests in the coming days.

Vaughan said he had "no comment at this time" as he left the Caddo Correctional Center after his release on $105,000 bond Monday afternoon.

Jason Vaughn, seen here during a 2011 interview in his capacity as a volunteer firefighter with Bossier Parish Fire District 5, has become the fourth Shreveport firefighter charged with cruelty and prostitution in the investigation.

A fourth firefighter is now facing charges in the ongoing investigation into alleged criminal activity at a Shreveport fire station.

Jason Vaughan, 34, surrendered to authorities at the Caddo Correctional Center Monday afternoon. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Vaughn was booked there shortly after 4 p.m. on one count each of cruelty to the infirm and prostitution.

Vaughan is also a volunteer firefighter with Bossier Parish Fire District 5, currently serving as assistant chief.

On Thursday, KSLA News 12 was the first to report the details of the allegations that resulted in the arrests of the first three firefighters on charges of cruelty to the infirm and prostitution.

Those charges stem from allegations that the accused firefighters subjected two disabled adults who were regulars at Fire Station 8 to cruel pranks that included stranding them on the roof of the fire station and forcing them to drink human urine.

The firefighters are also accused of chipping in to pay for a prostitute for one of the men, described as a severely mentally challenged 58-year-old man with "the mind of an 8 or 9-year-old child." According to the documents, the man was ordered to have sex with the prostitute in the restroom at Fire Station 8 while Captain Derrick Harris and four others looked on.

The victim, who had been the fire station "mascot" for 40 years, was reportedly devastated when he was ordered by the fire department not to return to the fire station after the incident investigation began in which 5 firefighters were placed on leave.

City of Shreveport Director of Communications Rod Richardson confirms that a total of 7 firefighters are currently on paid administrative leave as the internal investigation continues.

Vaughan was released on $105,000 bond just before 8 p.m. Monday night. Harris, a 23-year veteran of the Shreveport Fire Department, along with 4-year veteran firefighter Clint Richardson and Fire Engineer Billy Glass, are also free on the same amount of bond.

Harris is due to make his first appearance in Caddo Parish court on Tuesday.

The FBI has confirmed that they are working with the Shreveport Police Department and the Louisiana State Police in the investigation. However, FBI Louisiana spokesperson Mary Beth Romig says she "cannot at this time go into details as far as why the FBI is involved."

The court documents say that the person who first made the complaint to the fire department about the alleged criminal activity also contacted the FBI. The documents also allege that the FBI agent was initially forbidden by Fire Chief Craig Mulford from interviewing the reporting party and ordered off of city property.

Questions regarding how those allegations square with Chief Mulford's assertion at a news conference last week that his department has cooperated with the investigation have been referred to City Hall.

