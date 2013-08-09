FBI, LA State Police involved in Shreveport Fire Department investigation

The FBI has confirmed that they are working with Shreveport Police Department and the Louisiana State Police to investigate allegations of criminal wrongdoing within the Shreveport Fire Department, but they are saying little else.

Court documents obtained by KSLA News 12 Thursday say that an FBI agent was told by Shreveport Fire Chief Craig Mulford to get off of city property, forbidding the agent from interviewing the "reporting party."

Mulford reportedly admitted to that, but ultimately allowed the reporting party to speak to investigators.

Mary Beth Romig, spokesperson for the FBI Louisiana Division, says she cannot at this time go into details as far as why the FBI is involved.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.