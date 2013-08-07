Fire at vacant Hearne Ave. building under investigation

Flames and smoke were coming from the back of the building in the 5400 block of Hearne Avenue when firefighters arrived just after 9 p.m.

A fire at a vacant building on Hearne Avenue Wednesday night is under investigation.

Flames and smoke were coming from the back of the building in the 5400 block of Hearne Avenue when fire crews from Fire Station #8 arrived just after 9 p.m.

They were able to get inside quickly and put the fire out inside the room where it started and keep it from spreading and causing more damage.

According to Shreveport Fire Department Chief of Special Operations and Safety Scott Wolverton, the flames were under control by 9:20 p.m.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

The empty building did not have utilities connected to it. A citizen on scene reported to the Shreveport Police Department that they saw some people running away from the back of the building. Wolverton says that information was passed on to the Shreveport Fire Investigator and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

