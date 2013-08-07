Town of Gibsland lights could go out, state considers fiscal intervention

The Town of Gibsland in Bienville Parish has seen it's share of problems within the last year. First it was missing money, then a broken sewer pump. Now the water is cut off and the lights could be next.

The small town is currently under investigation by several agencies for more than $80,000.00 dollars in missing funds. According to one town leader, the town is also having trouble paying its monthly bills. The Mayor Pro Tem Marketris Jones says Entergy has warned him, unless the bills are paid, the company will begin shutting off power, starting with the street lights around town hall. Jones is hoping a state intervention will keep that from happening.