SFD releases timeline of firehouse investigation

Shreveport's mayor and fire chief addressed the arrests of three Shreveport firefighters since Friday in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

A third firefighter has been arrested in the widening probe into criminal activity at a Shreveport fire station.

Police detectives have arrested a second Shreveport firefighter in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged criminal activity at a local fire station.

A Shreveport firefighter is on paid administrative leave after his arrest on charges of cruelty and prostitution, following allegations of criminal wrongdoing at the fire station where he works.

An ongoing investigation surrounding alleged "criminal activity" involving a crew of firefighters at a Shreveport fire station could net more arrests in the coming days. As of Wednesday morning, Shreveport Police had arrested three firefighters on charges of principal to prostitution and cruelty to the infirm since last Friday. The three firefighters arrested include 23-year veteran Captain Derrick Harris, 4-year veteran firefighter Clint Richardson and Fire Engineer Billy Glass.

On Tuesday, Fire Chief Craig Mulford said "my fire department is fully cooperating with this investigation and I am taking the proper disciplinary steps as we proceed." Chief Mulford added that the investigation revolves around "a single shift at a single fire house and does not represent circumstances that can be attributed to any of the other 21 stations across the city."

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, a total of five firefighters assigned to Station #8 in the 3400 block of Velva Street near the Fairgrounds have been placed on administrative leave. Shreveport Police investigators tell KSLA News 12 that additional arrests may be forthcoming.

Below is a timeline outlining the investigation released by the Shreveport Fire Department on Tuesday, August 6:

June 25th Complaint Letter received from employee at Station 8

June 26th Notice of Formal Investigation given to five firefighters

July 8th Meet with C-Shift Command Staff

July 10th Notice of formal investigation given to one firefighter

July 29th Police Chief made aware of possible criminal conduct at Station 8

July 30th Information sent to SFD Internal Affairs

July 30th Fire Chief meets with SPD Detective

July30th Fire Chief meets with FBI

July 31st SPD begins criminal investigation

August 2nd 1st arrest made: Capt. Derrick N. Harris

August 2nd Station 8 Capt. placed on administrative leave

August 3rd Five firefighters assigned to Station 8 placed on leave

August 5th 2nd arrest made: Firefighter Clint Richardson

August 6th 3rd Arrest Made- Fire Engineer Billy Glass

