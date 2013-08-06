Judge hears Angola death row inmate heat lawsuit, murder victim's family reacts

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.More >>
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.More >>
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.More >>
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The prosthetics help the dog enjoy everyday things, like walks outside.More >>
The prosthetics help the dog enjoy everyday things, like walks outside.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
An attorney for missing teenager Brittanee Drexel says a search warrant has been issued to search a property in Georgetown County where FBI and county authorities are on scene.More >>
An attorney for missing teenager Brittanee Drexel says a search warrant has been issued to search a property in Georgetown County where FBI and county authorities are on scene.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
Elizabeth Thomas, 15, was last seen being dropped off by a friend at the Shoney’s in Columbia around 8 a.m. on March 13.More >>
Elizabeth Thomas, 15, was last seen being dropped off by a friend at the Shoney’s in Columbia around 8 a.m. on March 13.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>