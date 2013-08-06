Third Shreveport firefighter arrested in cruelty, prostitution probe

The Fire Service is a noble calling, one which is founded on mutual respect and trust between firefighters and the citizens they serve.

Police detectives have arrested a second Shreveport firefighter in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged criminal activity at a local fire station.

A Shreveport firefighter is on paid administrative leave after his arrest on charges of cruelty and prostitution, following allegations of criminal wrongdoing at the fire station where he works.

Shreveport police have been investigating allegations of "criminal activity" Shreveport's Fire Station No. 8 in the 3400 block of Velva Street in late July of 2013.

A third firefighter has been arrested in the widening probe into criminal activity at a Shreveport fire station.

37-year-old Billy Glass was taken into custody early Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a warrant charging him with one count each of cruelty to the infirm and principal to prostitution. Those are the same charges two other firefighters already in custody in connection with the investigation.

50-year-old Derrick Harris was arrested on Friday, and 26-year-old Clint Richardson was taken into custody on a warrant on Monday. Both are being held on $105,000 bond.

Both have been placed on paid administrative leave by Chief Mulford, "pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigation into possible policy violations."

Police say investigators started looking into allegations of "criminal activity" at the Shreveport Fire Station in the 3400 block of Velva Street in late July of 2013. Glass is reportedly a 17-year veteran of the Shreveport Fire Department. Police have said more arrests are expected.



