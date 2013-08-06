Arc of Acadiana statement on DHH finding of negligence in death

Official Statement from Cindy Leleux, Chief Operations Officer, Arc of Acadiana:

"The Arc of Acadiana has cooperated fully with the investigation conducted by the state Department of Health and Hospitals (DHH) into the recent death of one of our Arc Northwest residents and we have implemented all of the action items required by DHH as set forth in its report. Following the incident, two employees responsible for Ms. Owens' care were terminated immediately for failing to follow facility rules and procedures regarding proper patient care and supervision. We have also further enhanced our requirements for supervision of clients and re-trained all staff members on those requirements. Arc of Acadiana Northwest employs competent, well-trained, caring and dedicated caregivers and administrators, many of whom have worked at the facility for years—including director April Lee, who has been with the facility for 15 years.

Since taking over the facility last year, we have made a number of changes to improve the quality of life and care for residents. We have restored and repaired several homes and buildings to provide a better environment for our residents to live and recreate. We also added many more opportunities for our residents to socialize and be as active as possible by providing daily activities and environments for music, plants, games and art activities. In addition, we enhanced our medical support team by hiring a full-time Nurse Practitioner to oversee the direct medical care of our clients. Since 1954, the Arc of Acadiana, a non-profit organization, has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for the intellectually and developmentally disabled.

We will strive to continue providing high-quality services and support we always have to our clients across the state."

The Arc of Acadiana and its Northwest division is a chapter of The Arc, a national non-profit organization designed to promote and protect the rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Partnering with these individuals and their families in our community, The Arc of Acadiana works to create a supportive local environment in which those whom they serve are given opportunities to make healthy, satisfying choices in their lives. For additional information visit www.arcofacadiana.org.

