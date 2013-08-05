Second firefighter arrested in cruelty, prostitution investigation

The Fire Service is a noble calling, one which is founded on mutual respect and trust between firefighters and the citizens they serve.

A third firefighter has been arrested in the widening probe into criminal activity at a Shreveport fire station.

A Shreveport firefighter is on paid administrative leave after his arrest on charges of cruelty and prostitution, following allegations of criminal wrongdoing at the fire station where he works.

Police detectives have arrested a second Shreveport firefighter in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged criminal activity at a local fire station.

26-year-old Clint Richardson, who has been with the Shreveport Fire Department for 4 years, is charged with one count each of cruelty to the infirm and principal to prostitution.



Police say investigators started looking into allegations of "criminal activity" at the Shreveport Fire Station in the 3400 block of Velva Street. in late July of 2013.

50-year-old Derrick N. Harris was arrested on Friday as part of that investigation. Harris is also charged with one count each of cruelty to the infirm and principal to prostitution.

Richardson, of the 9800 block of Freedoms Way in Keithville, was booked Monday into the Shreveport City Jail.

Harris has been transferred to the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has been set for both at $105,000.

Police say the investigation continues at this hour and additional arrests may be forthcoming.

A short time after word came of Richardson's arrest, the Shreveport Fire Department issued a statement saying, "Today, Shreveport Fire Chief Ronald C. Mulford was notified of a second firefighter arrest involving an incident at Fire Station 8 at 3406 Velva Street.

Clint Richardson, a 4-year veteran, is on paid administrative leave by Chief Mulford pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigation into possible policy violations."

