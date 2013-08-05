Bossier daycare workers charged with cruelty to juveniles

Two Bossier City day care workers have been arrested, accused of mistreating young children in their care.

The alleged abuse happened at the Bellaire Learning Center on Bellaire Boulevard in Bossier City in June.

Doris Williams, 49, and Tammi Hilliard, 28, are charged with cruelty to a juvenile. Their arrests came as the result of an investigation into several incidents that had reportedly taken place at the Bellaire Learning Center.

The initial report came after a child came home with a bruise on his face. The daycare video was reviewed, and police say it showed Hilliard throwing a toy in the child's face.

That incident also led to further review of more video, which to both employees being fired on the spot. Police say it shows the women being rough with kids, yanking them around and spanking them excessively.

Bellaire Learning Center is an extension of the Bellaire Baptist Church. Head Pastor Randy Harper assures parents that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in their classrooms. "We immediately investigated it, determined that the facts were true. The employees were terminated, and we called the Bossier City Police Department, and began an investigation."

There were 5 children involved. 1 is 2 years old. The rest are 3.

In addition to cruelty to juveniles, both Hilliard and Williams are charged with 2 counts of simple battery.

Both have been booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. Bond has been set at $15,000 each.

