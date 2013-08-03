New Boston man seeks normalcy after federal ricin investigation

The home at the center of the federal investigation into ricin-laced letters sent to the president and other public officials has been cleared and turned back over to Nathan Richardson.

The attorney for the man at the center of the latest federal ricin letter investigation says his client "married the wrong person," and is working to prove his innocence.

A U.S. District Court judge has ordered a mental evaluation for the New Boston woman accused of mailing ricin-tainted letters to the president and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

At home: Nathan Richardson, seen here in his kitchen with his dog and his attorney, says he is relieved to be back home.

Nathan Richardson is trying to get back to living a normal life, after it was turned upside down when federal agents turned up at his job one day back in late May.

He suddenly found himself under investigation by the FBI in connection with the mailing of ricin-laced letters to President Barack Obama, New York City Michael Bloomberg and this gun control lobbying organization.

His now-estranged wife is now in federal custody, accused of mailing the tainted letters and trying to frame him. A federal affidavit alleges Shannon Richardson contacted authorities to try to implicate her husband in the ricin letters, before being arrested herself on June 7.

Nathan was questioned, but never arrested. His home was taken over as investigators collected evidence, including computers, lye, syringes and castor beans. Not only did they find the makings of the potentially deadly toxin, but according to the arrest affidavit for Shannon Richardson, but laboratory testing of several items taken from the home came up positive for it.

Things have begun to settle down now, and Nathan says the past few weeks have been "great, but rewind back to going through everything, that was not fun. No, not at all. It has been rather difficult, but I have had a lot of support from my family."

Nathan sat down with KSLA News 12 Friday in the house that became the center of the federal investigation for more than 3 weeks in June. When the home was finally released back to Nathan, he says it was nice to be back home, even though things were a little more than out of place. "It was not that tidy!" Nathan says. "But, they respected all my stuff. They didn't destroy anything. Not one thing was broken."

Most of all, Nathan wants to thank the friends and strangers who have offered prayers and support. "I want to thank everyone for the kindness and support they've shown during this difficult ordeal," he says. "They provided strength when we needed it most." He also asked for his privacy to be respected and for continued prayers.

Shannon gave birth in July to the couple's first child together. Brody was born more than 3 months early and remains at an undisclosed Texas hospital, where Nathan says he is making slow, but steady progress. He expected to undergo surgery soon to repair an under-developed valve in his heart, common with premature births.

In addition to filing for divorce, Nathan recently asked a judge to grant him primary custody of the child. He has already been granted temporary custody. A mental evaluation has been ordered before a detention hearing can be held for the 35-year-old actress and now mother of six.

Richardson says he has not seen her since her arrest, and he says he has no desire to do so. Moving forward, he says his focus will remain on his son's best interests. "Any decisions will be made with his future in mind," Nathan says.

In the meantime, he is working to rebuilding normalcy in his life. "Trying to get back to whatever you want to call normal after all this, you know. Kind of fade away and not be in the news any more, that'd be really good."

Nathan's attorney says they are still cooperating with the FBI investigation.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.