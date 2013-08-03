DNA match leads to arrest of attempted murder suspect

Shreveport police say a man accused of committing an armed robbery that nearly claimed the life of a store manager is behind bars, thanks to DNA evidence.

Shreveport Police Officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Dollar General discount store in the 8100 block of Line Avenue on May 24. When they arrived, they found store manager Kenneth Berry suffering a single stab wound to the upper body. Berry, who remains paralyzed as a result of the attack, was taken to LSU Hospital with serious injuries.

Evidence gathered at the crime scene was submitted to the North Louisiana Crime Lab for analysis, and police say they turned up a match for 36-year-old Quennel Washington of Shreveport.

That was enough to get a warrant, and on August 1, 2013, Shreveport Police Robbery detectives located Quennel Washington sitting at a bus stop near Jewella Avenue at Pleasant Drive, just blocks away from his home.

Washington was taken into custody and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on charges attempted first degree murder, armed robbery and possession of marijuana, first offense.

