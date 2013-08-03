Shreveport firefighter charged with cruelty, prostitution

The Fire Service is a noble calling, one which is founded on mutual respect and trust between firefighters and the citizens they serve.

A Shreveport firefighter is on paid administrative leave after his arrest on charges of cruelty and prostitution, following allegations of criminal wrongdoing at the fire station where he works.

According to Shreveport police, investigators began looking into a complaint alleging criminal activity had taken place at the Shreveport fire station in the 3400 block of Velva Street. Olivia Moore lives a block away from that fire station and says she doesn't fell quite as safe as she thought she was, "when I first seen it on the news, I was shocked, you know, cause if you can't trust the people that's supposed to save you, who can you trust."

As a result of the investigation, police say they got an arrest warrant charging 50-year-old Derrick N. Harris, an employee of the Shreveport Fire Department, with one count each of cruelty to the infirm and principal to prostitution.

Police have not released any details about what led to those charges. They say investigation continues, and that additional arrests may be forthcoming.

Harris, of the 2100 block of Freewater Street in Shreveport, was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on the warrant. His bond is set at $105,000.

According to a brief statement released by the Shreveport Fire Department late Friday night, the 23-year veteran firefighter has been placed on leave "following an allegation of possible policy violations," pending the results of an internal investigation.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.