Burned puppy gets a new home and mission in life

A puppy who suffered severe burns after being doused with boiling water in June is embarking on a new life, and her new owner hopes to give her a new mission: helping children who have suffered similar injuries.

Amazing Grace was adopted Friday, greeting Sally Warnhoff with a wagging tail and both paws up. "Look at that! What do you want?" Warnhoff exclaimed, squatting down to embrace the friendly black lab mix. "Do you want some love? Oh my gosh, you are beautiful!"

Grace has come a long way since the end of June, when a 12-year-old boy poured boiling water on her. He told police he did it to keep her out of the trash. After about a month of treatment and love, the puppy's burns have healed, but the scars are still visible. Her veterinarian says some of her hair will never grow back.



Warnhoff saw her story from all the way in Illinois. "I said it sure would be good to put her to work and let her do service work for all the people who have been burn injured and take her to all the places and just let her love on people."

Warnhoff works helping children with severe burns recover. Now she has a new partner. "I think it can be a big help, just her going out and loving and I just ask if you get someone to give you the definition of love and if everyone on Earth could feel that, that is an emotion, that is love and that would be a neat thing, and I think she wants to do that for a lot of people," Warnhoff says.



Those who treated Amazing Grace at the Sabine Parish Humane Society say it was remarkable how the puppy never lost her love for humans, even after the trauma and pain of the burns. "She wants to pay it forward and let people know, yeah I was hurt and people loved me. I think she was born to do this, I think she was injured to do this. It's tragic. This is amazing grace, this, this is what it's about - to turn a problem around and make it better, and I think she can teach us a lot of lessons about that," Warnhoff says.



Warnhoff, who flew in to Louisiana from Illinois on Friday, says she plans on having Amazing Grace trained as an official service dog. "I'm going to try to get her to a few burn camps already because they start in August," says Warnhoff. "She's going to go to schools, she's just going to go where people need her."

