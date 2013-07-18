Paved with problems: Contractor accused of targeting homeless

More accusations are being made about an unlicensed contractor who is accused of targeting more than just homeowners.

New allegations are that Dennis Davis with Affordable Construction is targeting our area's homeless as well.

Three weeks ago, Barbara Travis of Keithville shared her run-in with Davis while he was reconstructing her driveway. "He jumped down and got in my face and he said, 'I'm sick and tired of you.'"

Travis told us her new driveway was poorly constructed, and that Davis had busted her water lines and tore down a phone line. She says she eventually told him to leave. Travis adds Davis calls often demanding more money.

Since sharing Travis' story, many other calls have poured into the KSLA News 12 Newsroom.

"He's very threatening and has a bully attitude," says David Szwak, president of the Bossier Little League.

Affordable was hired by Bossier Little League to complete construction on dugouts and fencing before the spring baseball season. "They came out and pulled out 3 poles and sent us a $4,000 bill," adds Szwak.

He says when the league balked at paying the bill since the workers never returned and finished the work, Davis began making threatening phone calls, claiming he was going to come to the ballpark and make a scene in front of parents unless he was paid.

But more alarming is what we discovered while visiting with Linda Kinnebrew of south Shreveport. She had hired Affordable to drudge a small lake behind her home. Kinnebrew felt his workers were being taken advantage of.

After working all day, Kinnebrew says one worker told her he had thrown up 4 times and hadn't had anything to eat or drink. "I fixed him sandwiches, chips and a coke," before offering to take him home.

We found that worker, Gregory Roland, on the streets of Shreveport. "Yeah I was pretty sick," says Roland, who is homeless. "He told me when he picked me up, 'Everyday you get $50.' And I said, OK, I'm down with that because I'm homeless."

However Roland says he was never paid.

Our investigation uncovered yet another homeless person who we confirmed had been working on Travis' property, who she says was also left on the job, all day, with no food or water.

"He takes people out and used them for work, get left out there all day, no food or drink," explains Ricky Singleton.

Singleton says he worked for Davis for two days on Travis' driveway before quitting. He adds he's never been paid.

We contacted the Veterans of America to see if they had heard of these allegations.

"I've heard of this in various incarnations before. We're talking about a population, very vulnerable, they need money, they're willing to trust," says VOA director Gary Jaynes.

There are laws on the books providing extra protection for the elderly and infirm, but no such laws covering potential abuse of the homeless. "There should be a law. It's just morally wrong," says Jaynes.

After being reached by phone, Davis says he can't recall every hiring a homeless person to work for him and denies all allegations. He also turned down our request for an on camera interview.

