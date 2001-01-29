Stormtracker 12 Forecast

Today's Forecast

Lows tonight will be in the low 70s and skies will be clear throughout the night, but muggy conditions will stick around for any dinner plans that you may have tonight.

Sunday is going to be a copy of today. Highs will be in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance for an afternoon shower or two, but mainly dry. We will continue to watch possible record breaking temperatures with highs staying well above average for the month of May. Muggy conditions will also be in store for tomorrow, so it will feel much warmer as well in the mid to upper 90s. Make sure to grab the sunscreen if you plan on spending a lot of time outdoors. You will also need the sunscreen and stay hydrated by packing extra water.

The heat doesn't look to be going away anytime soon, with highs on either side of 90 degrees as we go throughout the week. Monday will have highs near 90 with partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible throughout the afternoon.

Rain chances increase as we go towards next week. We have isolated chances for rain Monday and Tuesday in the afternoon hours. More scattered rain for Wednesday and Thursday throughout the late morning and afternoon hours. These will not be all day rain events, but mostly likely rain chances will increase throughout the afternoon hours. This could impact your evening drive, so make sure you give yourself a few extra minutes. We will update you throughout the week.

StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel