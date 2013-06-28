Meet the Team: Shayne Wright

KSLA News 12 This Morning anchor Shayne Wright is no stranger to the Shreveport area. He was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base while on active duty with the U.S. Air Force.

The Kingston, Jamaica, native went to high school in South Florida. Wright also is a graduate of Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City and LSU-Shreveport, where he earned a degree in broadcast journalism.

Before joining KSLA, Wright was the weekend anchor at our Raycom sister in Albany, GA-WALB.

When he's not at work, Wright enjoys speaking to youths and doing pretty much any weird or crazy activity somebody can come up with.

If you have any news or sports stories, feel free to drop Wright a note at swright@ksla.com or call (318) 525-5112.