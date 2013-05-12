Mother accused of hiding murder suspect son from police, spends Mothers Day in jail

Demetrice Smith charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder.

Police arrested an Ark-La-Tex woman during Mother's Day weekend. She's accused of helping her son avoid capture by police in a murder investigation. That mother, Demetrice Smith, woke up this mother's day locked-up, while her son is still on the run.

Neighbors have mixed emotions, finding out neighbor Demetrice Smith is accused of helping her son Andrew Smith, escape from the law, after police say he murdered 21 year old Prentiss Britton last week.

As a mother, neighbor Lela Tate says it would be hard to have that conversation with her son, "That's your son and you love him but he has to go and do what's right," said Tate.

Demetrice Smith's son, 19-year-old Andrew smith, is wanted for second degree murder. Witnesses at the Cooper Road apartments in Shreveport say Smith shot Britton several times at close range Tuesday night in the parking lot near his home.

"There's at least 10 or more shell casings on the ground, which would indicated that at least or upwards of a dozen shots were fired," said Shreveport Police Cpl. Marcus Hines.

Jalisha Richardson knows Andrew Smith and is still shocked to hear the news."Yeah it kind of surprised me because I didn't think he would do something like that.

Andrew Smith's bond is set at half a million dollars. While he is still on the loose, his mother spent Mother's Day morning in jail.

She is being charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder.

