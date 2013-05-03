Shreveport City Council votes to side with Dog Park Alliance

The dog park fight continues. Shreveport's City Council is taking a side ahead of Tuesday's lawsuit involving the dog park alliance and Mayor Cedric Glover. The Shreveport dog park alliance filed a lawsuit against the mayor in March. The lawsuit claims the mayor is violating the city charter and his oath of office by not approving an agreement already signed by the Shreveport City Council and Red River Waterway Commission. The agreement allows the Waterway Commission funds to be used specifically for a dog park. On Friday, the council publicly announced, they are siding with the alliance. Council members say they wanted to officially comment before Tuesday's court date.

But some people in Shreveport on both sides of the issue, tells KSLA News 12, they are disappointed the issue is even headed to the courts in the first place.

Courtney Gaston and Courtney Loggins are great friends, with two very different opinions about the proposed Hamel Memorial Park dog park off Clyde Fant. "People already bring their dogs here so it's a good location," said Gaston, but friend Courtney Loggins doesn't agree. "I don't really see the necessity in the dog park," said Loggins.

Their differing views are much the same as Shreveport's Council and Mayor Cedric Glover. Now in a 5-0 vote the council passed a resolution saying this issue has become bigger than just the park itself. The council says the mayor breaking the law, by not signing an agreement to fund the dog park, after the council voted it through, twice.

"The charter says if the legislation goes through the proper channels, and goes through the council, if its vetoed, the council overrides the veto, the mayor is obligated to sign it," said Council Chairman Michael Corbin. As far as how the mayor feels about the resolution, Corbin doesn't know, "I have not heard from the mayor at all about the resolution.

While Gaston and Loggins, like the council and the mayor, disagree about the dog park, at least they do agree on one thing:

that the issue should be solved outside the courts.

"I think its ridiculous we have to take him to court," said Gaston and Loggins added, "I'd like to see more agreement and less arguing".

District Judge Leon Emanuel will hear both sides of the argument this coming Tuesday and because the city attorney will be defending the mayor, that means tax payers will be footing the bill for court costs.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.