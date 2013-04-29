Investigators: Electrical problem might have sparked Vivian church fire

Vivian Police say an electrical engineer investigated the United Pentecoastal Church on Monday, six days after a fire destroyed the building's inside.

Arson originally was suspected to have been the cause. But now officials say it could have been an electrical problem, considering that the church was newly renovated. Even so, officials still have not ruled out arson.

As fire investigators do their job, the Vivian United Pentecostal Church congregation was picking up the pieces Sunday in the 900 block of Pecan Street in Vivian in North Caddo Parish.

Members of the congregation were sang Sunday morning, as do each Sunday. They say they aren't allowing the charred pews and blackened sanctuary to stop them from worshipping.

They gathered at the National Guard Armory in Vivian to hold their services. The kids didn't seem to mind trading their Sunday school classroom for a grassy field.

Church members say Sunday isn't about mourning the loss of their building. Instead, it's about counting their blessings, thankful no one was hurt.

"Just the fact that we're here today having church, we're a strong church with strong faith, God is most important and we're going to serve him no matter what happens and a fire is not going to stop us," said church member Kimberly Addington.

Attending church Sunday was very special for the family of three that escaped the burning church building just in time.

"Between us and the smoke, were those double doors and a wall, and the pictures on the wall melted on the floor. The heat was there I don't know if the flames were there but the heat and smoke definitely was, the only thing between us and that was the wall and door, and the hand of God," said James Turner.

State Fire Marshal Deputy Chief Brant Thompson says they could have an update on that Vivian church fire investigation as early as Wednesday of this week.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.