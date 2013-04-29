Driving school accused of operating without license moves out

Two days after the owner of a Shreveport driving school accused of operating without a license vowed to refund customers, the owner has emptied the business office.



On Friday, Donny Brokenberry told KSLA News 12 that he just found out a couple of weeks ago that 5 Star Driving School was no longer certified with the Department of Motor Vehicles. "I was not aware that we were not licensed until parents started complaining that their certificates were being rejected by the office of motor vehicles," Brokenberry said.



Some parents say they are now out of $475, and now their kids are forced to retake drivers training.



Brokenberry was unable to explain why he was no longer licensed with the DMV. On Friday, he said he will be taking the Department of Motor Vehicles to court to get the driving school's license back, and planned on refunding all parents their money within the next 30 days.



On Sunday, Brokenberry backed a moving truck up to the 5 Star Driving School storefront in the 1400 block of E. 70th Street.



He told KSLA News 12's Victoria Shirley that they were "moving everything out temporarily now, that's it." When asked for clarification on how temporary, Brokenberry replied, "Yeah, probably temporary. Until we have our administrative lawyer here."



The Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles says the school has been under investigation for months. Both parties will meet in court on Tuesday.