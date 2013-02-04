Pray for Stuti: Byrd senior continues recovery

18-year-old Stuti Jawahar improves daily, but she's yet to fully gain consciousness after a near fatal car accident 3 weeks ago.

The 'Waiting Room Warriors' talk with Stuti daily despite her coma

A Shreveport teenager is in the fight of her life.

18-year-old Stuti Jawahar improves daily, but she's yet to fully gain consciousness after a near fatal car accident 3 weeks ago.

Stuti is a senior at Byrd High School.

Her doctors say at this point all they can do is wait.

But her family, her classmates and anyone else camping out at the hospital waiting room, have written their own prescription: Pray for Stuti.

"At first it was really hard to see my friend in coma," says Stuti's long time friend Beth Anne Bledsoe.

January 15th, Stuti never made it to school.

"Students knew already she had been in an accident," says Stuti's biology teacher Jessica Rogers.

"Before I knew she was absent, I knew something had happened."

"It's the worst call in the world," says Stuti's mother Lisa, from inside an LSU Medical Center waiting room.

Lisa and Stuti's father A.J. got a call from a fellow classmate who saw Stuti's SUV leave the roadway and hit a pole, after sliding on an icy patch of the 3132 Inner Loop near Line Avenue.

"God bless him. He was trying to keep his voice calm, but I could hear the tremble in his voice.

Moments after the crash, she was briefly conscious as she was being rushed to the hospital.

A.J. details when things quickly went downhill for Stuti.

"When a CT scan was done, she took a serious nose dive. She was one step above death.

A.J. adds a blow to her head during the crash ultimately left Stuti in a coma. And since that time, Stuti has not spoken a word and her eyes have not re-opened. Yet her parents are calling this nothing less than a miracle.

"This has truly truly been an absolute miracle that we've witnessed here," says A.J.

"I've been down on my knees, God I wish I didn't know what I know. I wish I didn't have the knowledge I do have.

Stuti's father is actually a neurosurgeon, highly trained in all things brain related. So almost immediately A.J. was fighting an internal battle between an emotional, hopeful father and a doctor armed with statistics.

My logical mind was trying to tell me to apply the numbers and say, 9 out of 10 don't make it."

But from inside one of LSU Med Center's waiting rooms, dozens of Stuti's classmates and friends have been making the daily trip from Byrd to LSU Med Center.

A.J. and Lisa have a name for them.

"Waiting room warriors. That's what we call them," says Lisa.

Online, well over 5,000 Facebook friends have now joined the Pray for Stuti page. A.J. continues to update friends and loved ones on Stuti's progress.

Sunday night A. J. reported Stuti blinked her eyes on command for the first time. A few days ago, she gave her first of many 'thumbs up' to visitors. That was followed by what A.J. describes as the most amazing thing of all.

"Then she started raising hand up to face, like saying momma I'm here."

A tearful Lisa added, "It's one of the most amazing sights I've seen."

"It's God's miracle," says A.J.

Monday, February 4th you can help Stuti by attending a dinner fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse in Bossier City beginning at 4pm. A portion of the night's proceeds will be donated to Pray for Stuti.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved