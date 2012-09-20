Deadly home invasion suspect to appear in court

A man charged with second degree murder in a deadly home invasion will be in court Thursday.

Shannon Collins, 23, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Noah Randle, 22, during a home invasion at the Summer Trace Apartments in the 3200 block of Knight Street on September 2nd.

Shreveport police say around 2:15 a.m. Collins and another man approached two men sitting on a patio and forced them into the apartment at gunpoint. While inside the apartment, the Collins and the other man stole items belonging to Randle. The men were preparing to flee the apartment when Randle, who had been there just moments earlier, walked in.

Police say Randle, Collins and the other man got into a struggle, and one of them shot Randle in the head before running away. Randle was taken to LSU Health where he later died.

Because the second suspect remains at large, police ask that anyone with information about this case to call detectives at 318-673-6955 or Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

