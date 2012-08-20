Where are all the cable barriers?

"I try not to think about it," Rebecca Bartley says of her son's July 6th accident on I-20 near Haughton.

No matter where you look across northwest Louisiana, you won't find them. However, they are all over Texas: the potentially life saving cable barriers.

According to Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Marcus Sandifer, "Once we saw how effective they were, we installed as much cable barriers and concrete barriers as we could."

Since 2003, Texas has installed close to 1,000 miles of cable barrier along medians on interstates and state highways.

"I try not to think about it," Rebecca Bartley says of her son's July 6th accident on I-20 near Haughton. That stretch of I-20 has no barrier, just roughly a 60 foot wide grassy median between the eastbound and westbound lanes.

In the head-on crash, 18 year old Jonathon Bartley was severely injured, suffered brain damage, and is learning how to talk and one day walk again. He was one of four teens in a car that crossed the center median and hit oncoming traffic.

"I get by each day, thanking God for him being here. God took two angels that day and left two angels", adds Ms. Bartley.

The two angels she referring too, are 17-year-old Arien Manshack and 16-year-old Megan Mote. They were both killed in the crash. Justin Venable, sitting next to Jonathon in the backseat, suffered a broken leg but has already been released from the hospital.

When told Louisiana officials first began studying to use of cable barriers back in 2006, but yet have only installed a little more than 80 miles of it across the state, Ms Bartley stated, "It's time to quit studying and do something".

Cable barriers have been installed on I-10 between Baton Rouge and New Orleans and along I-12. It was a part of a pilot program tied to studies done in 2007 and 2010.

"What we're doing right now, is a state wide study is underway and should be complete in the next 2 to 3 months," says Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development spokesperson Susan Stafford.

Stafford adds hopefully the results of this study will shed more light on when and where more cable barriers will be installed.

A determine Ms Bartley says she anxious to see action. She added, "If it will help any other parent from going through what I'm going through, I'm all for it."

Copyright 2012 KSLA. All rights reserved.