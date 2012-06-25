Jindal declares emergency for LA, Debby pounds Florida

Good morning ArkLaTex,

Hey, it's Doug Warner. We're got a busy morning ahead from the weather center.

Ron is tracking Debby in the Gulf. One is dead in Alabama and Louisiana Gov Bobby Jindal is taking action.

A Bossier City family loses a 4 year old daughter as her twin sisters clings to live after a tragic pool accident. The very latest is coming up on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

200 marines are finally back home after serving their country. KSLA News 12's Brittany Pieper has the details live from the newsroom all morning.

Join us for these stories and more, starting at 4:30am, on KSLA News 12 This Morning.