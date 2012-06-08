'Katy Build' honors Bossier teen killed in crash

For the first time ever, The Fuller Center for Housing is about to break ground in Bossier City.

"We realize what we've done in Shreveport and we can do the same thing in Bossier City," says Fuller executive director Lee Jeter, Sr.

While a needy family gets the fresh start it needs, Saturday morning's ground breaking in the McCall neighborhood will also serve as the ideal way to honor an Airline High School teenager, killed in an interstate crash almost 6 years ago.

"It's unimaginable, 3 students, the girls no longer with us. They were all strong leaders within their churches, community and schools," says Asbury Methodist Church program director Angela Pfanner.

One of the three killed was Airline junior Katy Watkins. She was an avid volunteer at Asbury, endlessly signing up for mission work on behalf of the church. Ever since her death in 2006, Pfanner has worked on ways the church could honor Watkins.

"It's a God moment, it's God driven", say Pfanner when the church came up with the idea to join forces with the Fuller Center and name the McCall neighborhood house project, 'Katy Build.'

Katy's sister Emily feels 'Katy Build' was meant to be.

"At her funeral, in passing the pastor said one day we'll be building houses in her name. And look where we are 6 years later," added Emily.

Charles and Vernita Brown are the recipients of this Fuller Center build.

