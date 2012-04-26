Then and now: New Edition reunites with Shreveport man

John Pannell's dream came true when he was just six years old, the day New Edition came to meet him and invite him to a concert at Shreveport's Hirsch Coliseum. Now, it's come true all over again.

Pannell was born with spina bifida, and has spent his entire life in a wheelchair. In the 26 years since, Pannell says there have been some tough days, but recalling that special day has helped to get him through.

Recently, John Pannell's mother shared her own special wish for her son: A reunion for him with the members of the R & B group that he formed such a special bond with all those years ago.

KSLA News 12 was able to make it happen once again, during New Edition's stop in Shreveport-Bossier on their 2012 tour. John was greeted backstage at the CenturyLink Center by Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, Ricky Bell, and Johnny Gill.

They took another group picture, much like they did 26 years ago. When they heard Pannell continued to listen to the group's music on cassette tape, they promised to send him an iPod loaded with all of their music, along with all their music from their solo careers.

Copyright 2012 KSLA. All rights reserved.