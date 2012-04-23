Relief for migraine sufferers

There are new guidelines that could provide relief for a lot of migraine sufferers. At 6, the American Academy of Neurology is out with its list of which medications and treatments can help prevent the debilitating headaches.

An aging workforce is putting a strain on Social Security and Medicare.

At 6, we talk to a witness who watched Shreveport SWAT in a 12-hour standoff that left a neighborhood on edge.

In your community, do you know your legal rights? Tomorrow, Shreveport City Court Judge Sheva M. Sims will host a seminar to help you out.

The legislative session is halfway over and one key item still looming in front of lawmakers:the state's 25-billion-dollar budget. At 6, what's the hold up?

See you at 6.

Pat