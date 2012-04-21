Louisiana Tech Shutout by Aggies

[Information provided by La Tech Athletics]

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - New Mexico State scored four runs in the third and never looked back as the Aggies (30-11, 7-2 WAC) shutout Louisiana Tech (17-22, 1-8 WAC), 10-0, in a run-rule decision on Saturday afternoon at Presley Askew Field.



Trevor Petersen (2-4) was charged with his fourth loss of the season after allowing four runs - three earned - in two innings. Michael Ormseth (7-0) picked up his seventh win on the year for the Aggies as the junior shut out the Bulldogs through five innings.



The Bulldogs walked nine Aggie hitters and left 10 runners on base as a four-run third inning and seventh inning was too much to overcome.



Alex Williams went 3-for-4 from the plate with one double as the senior first baseman recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game and his 15th such game of the season.



Austin Hedges was 2-for-3 at the dish with two singles to raise his batting average to .308 on the year.



The Bulldogs return home to host UALR on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.



