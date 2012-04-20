Huntington High School's LHSAA penalty ruling

[Information provided by LHSAA]

For LHSAA member schools, Rule 6.12.3 on Page 58 of the 2011-12 LHSAA Handbook defines a tournament as follows:

"A tournament is an event in which teams representing at least three different schools compete, and a team plays more than one game in the event.

1. A "multi-game" event is the competing by two or more teams on the same day at the same site and playing two or more games on the same day.

2. A "multi-game" shall be classified as a tournament if team plays more than one game in the event; in this case, the event shall be approved by the LHSAA as a tournament and shall be counted by all of the participating teams as a tournament. "

Based on a report in the Dallas Morning News on November 23, 201, Huntington High School's boys' basketball team played two games in the 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Hoopfest, an event that was sanction by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).

Game 1: Huntington vs. Crowley, TX on Friday, November 25, 2011 at 12:30 p.m.

Game 2: Huntington vs. Rockwell, TX on Saturday, November 26, 2011 at 10:00 a.m.

By LHSAA rule, the Thanksgiving Hoopfest is a tournament. The event had at least three teams competing in it that representing three different schools and a team, Huntington High School, played in more than one game at the event.

Therefore, Huntington High School is in violation of the LHSAA Sports Season Rule by playing in five invitational tournaments during the 2011-12 basketball season. Rule 11.2.2 on Page 89 allows a school to play 18 games plus four tournaments.

Rule 4.1.10 on Page 44 outlines the penalties for a school in violation of the sports seasons rule. Therefore, the penalty to Huntington High School for exceeding the allowed number of tournaments in a season is as follows:

1. Rule 4.1.10.1 – The school's boys' basketball team shall be placed on administrative probation for one calendar year until April 1, 2013.

2. Rule 4.1.10.2 – Not Applicable

3. Rule 4.1.10.3 – Not Applicable

4. Rule 4.1.10.4 – The school shall be fined $300.

5. Rule 4.1.10.5 – The head coach shall be penalized under Rule 5.12. Therefore, Mack Jones shall attend the next LHSAA Handbook Certification class or enroll, complete, and pass the LHSAA/NFHS Online Fundamentals of Coaching. The next LHSAA Handbook Certification class is scheduled for May 16, 2012 at the LHSAA office.

6. Rule 4.1.10.6 – Other penalties may be imposed on the school in a degree in keeping with the severity of the violation. Therefore, Huntington High School's boys' varsity basketball team shall be limited to 18 regular season games and three invitational tournament for the 2012- 13 basketball season.