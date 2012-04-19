I'm sorry, did you just say I'm too young for so much grey hair?
From Yahoo! Shine:
Parents are careful about what they say to their kids, but when comfort levels are high around mom friends, folks can get careless with their comments.
Here are 8 things you should never say to a mom, according to Yahoo! Shine:
- "You're so dressed up!" could be interpreted as: "You always look like a slob. Nice of you to finally put some makeup on. What is wrong with you?"
- "You look so tired" can sound like you noticing she's not at her best.
- "You must really want a girl" is negative for expecting mothers who are thrilled to be having a baby regardless of gender.
- "My son/daughter would love to have a play date with your child. When can I bring him/her over?" sounds like veiled attempt to get free babysitting.
- "When did you get so gray?" can be heard as "you really let yourself go."
- "When are you due?" should never be asked until you ask yourself if she's actually told you that she's pregnant.
- "When are you going back to work?" implies that being at home with the kids isn't work, and strikes at the heart of mommy wars.
- "I remember that stage. He/she will grow out of it" can come across as patronizing and dismissive.