UPDATE: Josh Springer's condition improves

The man critically injured in a motorcycle accident in March is now up and walking on his own.

28-year old Josh Springer has indeed come a long way since March 1, 2012, when he was found in a ditch along County Road 3172 near Huxley Bay, Texas. He remained in a coma for several days, and his outlook wasn't good.

Since then, Josh has opened his eyes and started walking on his own, and his family says he has continued to defy the odds.

Springer is still undergoing physical therapy as he works towards a full recovery.

The Springer family says they are thankful to the community for all of the prayers, support and donations they have received. To keep the community informed of Josh's progress, the family sent KSLA News a few pictures from his hospital stay, as well as a video of Josh as he walks through the hospital in New Orleans.

