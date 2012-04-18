Shreveport father goes before grand jury in one-year-old's murder

An Ark-La-Tex father goes before a grand jury Wednesday, charged in the death of his one-year-old son.

Rodricus Crawford, 23, faces a first degree murder charge in the death of Roderius Lott.

A grand jury is expected to decide on Wednesday whether there is enough evidence for Crawford to stand trial.

Crawford was initially charged with second degree murder in Lott's death, but the charge was upgraded. Investigators have not disclosed what led them to upgrade that charge.

Lott was found unresponsive in his home on Broadway Ave., in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood in February. An official cause of death has still not been released.

KSLA News 12 has also learned that Crawford has a prior arrest record. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office online booking report, Crawford had been arrested five times in the last five years.

Charges range from drug possession, probation violation and now murder. Currently Crawford is held at CCC on a $300,000 bond.

