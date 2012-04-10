ONLY ON KSLA News 12: Wife of missing Bowie Co. man speaks out

It has been nearly a month since a Bowie County man went missing. KSLA News 12 spoke with his wife about her hopes and fears.

The Bowie County Sheriff's Department says they have been actively searching for 57-year-old Steven Jones who has been missing for 25 days. Steven's wife, Lynne, says her husband left for a short motorcycle ride on March 16th but never returned.

Deputies say they believe Jones may have run off the road while riding his motorcycle. Deputies have not indicated any foul play, but it is a concern for Lynne. Lynne says her husband became an activist when his son was found dead in Cass County from an apparent overdose in 2000. Bowie County Sheriff's Department officials say they interviewed subjects who made threats against Jones shortly before he went missing. "He has made a lot of enemies I say in both worlds. The drug nasty world and he has made is enemies in the law enforcement," says Lynne. Investigators say those subjects have been ruled out at suspects at this time.

"My big dream is that he just somehow, somewhere, someway developed amnesia and he will be home some time," says Lynne.

The family is offering a $750 reward for information regarding Steven Jones' whereabouts. If anyone has information they are asked to call their local sheriff's department.

