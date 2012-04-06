Gas Tracker: Find the lowest prices at the pump near you - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Gas Tracker: Find the lowest prices at the pump near you

Auto club AAA said Thursday that it expects 44.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) from home, a 2.9 percent increase over last year's record for the holiday.

If you're one of them, here's a handy tool for tracking the lowest gas prices near you:

