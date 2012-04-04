Family of missing ArkLaTex man offers reward

The family of a missing Liberty-Eylau man is offering a reward for information on where he is.

Family members say there are now offering a $500 reward for information on the whereabouts of 57-year-old Steven Curtis Jones. Jones has been missing for almost three weeks.

Family members say Jones went for a drive on his motorcycle to cool off after working in the yard and never returned. The Bowie County Sheriff's Department has put up fliers, used a helicopter to search rural roads and joined forces with neighboring Arkansas communities in hopes of finding Jones.

If you have any information about Jones' location or any foul play please call the Bowie County sheriff's office at 903-798-3149.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2012 KSLA. All rights reserved.