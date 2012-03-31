Holy traffic stop, Batman!

Batman impersonator Lenny Robinson was stopped by police for not properly displaying his license plate.

Maryland police recently pulled over Batman, or at least a guy in a Batman costume that was driving a Batmobile.

Montgomery County police have released dash cam video of the traffic stop. Police say the driver didn't have his license plate properly displayed.

Officers can be heard making jokes in the video. According to The Washington Post, the Batman impersonator's name is Lenny Robinson. Robinson had been reportedly visiting kids in hospitals in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland area for a decade.

Well done, Batman, well done.

