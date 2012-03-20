Friendship House brings community hope, student volunteers experience

Another Friendship House will soon open its doors to children in the ArkLaTex. The new house being built is located at 2829 Fredrick Street in Shreveport. But even before it is finished, the project has already begun offering something for students in the area.

"It offers hands on training in electrical and carpentry," said Michael Smith with the Job Corps Home Builders Institute.

Michael Smith teaches at risk teens a trade or a skill by using actual hands-on, job site experience. Several volunteer students have been working on the tenth friendship house in the Shreveport/Bossier area for months. It is a place that will soon offer many types of help to school kids in lower-income communities.

"I've learned a few things, and I hope to learn a lot more in the next few months.," said BMI student Ryan Russum

"Once they're done with the program we place them with a job match, preferably something they've learned out here," said Smith.

Curtis Loftin, contractor for the newest Friendship House, says the student volunteers go a long way at helping them cut costs on the non-profit project. "Them working with us the way they have is really saving us money on the labor part, but it's giving them the opportunity they need too."

Proceeds from sales of $100.00 raffle tickets for the "House for Hope" help build new Friendship Houses. This year's tickets are now on sale. The home is being built in the newest part of the Twelve Oaks subdivision, in Shreveport.

