Santorum speaks out on abortion

During his Sunday trip to Louisiana, Republican presidential hopeful Rick Santorum spoke out on the issue of partial birth abortions. These abortions, Santorum said, are being used to prevent the births of disabled children in America.

Santorum said as his Christian faith grew, so did his calling to become a pro-life advocate. That calling grew stronger after the birth of his own disabled daughter. He said knowing that a child has a disability shouldn't determine whether or not it should be allowed to live.

"I had no idea whether our child was healthy or not, but it doesn't matter! Why would it matter? It's my son or my daughter. If something were wrong, what would you do? You do what I hope any parent would do, make sure it's healthy," Santorum said Sunday.

He gave personal testimony about his struggle as a politician to speak out on the controversial issue of abortion. Santorum said he was initially outraged at some of the prochoice presentations comparing the surgery to an appendectomy. He said his first reaction was disbelief that someone could compare a baby to an appendix, but was hesitant to speak out.

Related story:

Copyright 2012 KSLA. All rights reserved.