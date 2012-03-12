Lawmakers to discuss banning sex offenders from libraries

Next at 6:00....

Louisiana lawmakers are back in session today. We'll tell you what legislation they are hoping to pass including some legislation to ban a product called Zannie. You'll remember we just did an investigation on the drug that is marketed as an air freshener. The same day we aired our story, is the same day St. Martin Parish Representative Fred Mills pre-filed a bill to ban Zannie.

Former Shreveport CEO Rick Seaton is sentenced today in court. Seaton will serve 15 years for forcible rape and 3 years for abuse of power. The sentence will run concurrent.

New iPad is sold out. If you pre-ordered the new i-pad, you'll have to wait a little longer to get the gadget. apple says demand is so strong, it won't be able to deliver the pre-orders before the iPad hits store shelves friday. pre-orders will ship next Monday instead.

Would you let a teenager do your taxes? That's happening in some areas. High school accountants are volunteering to do taxes for low-income neighbors.

Run Before the Walk is set to begin. Pat and I will be lacing up our shoes for another run. March of Dimes Run Before the Walk is to bring awareness to the sick babies in our area and what you can do to make sure they survive. You can help by making a small donation.