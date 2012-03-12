Fmr. Shreveport Asst. CAO Seaton gets 18 years in jail

Rick Seaton, Shreveport's former Asst. Chief Administrative Officer, was sentenced to 18 years in jail Monday afternoon - 15 on the rape charge and three for abuse of office. The sentences will be served concurrently, so the most time he'll spend in jail is 15 years.

Caddo Parish District Court Judge Ramona Emanuel also ruled that three years of the sentence must be served without the option of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Once out of prison, Seaton will have to register for life as a sex offender.

Seaton was found guilty of forcible rape and abuse of office during a bench trial in January. The charges stem from an incident involving a young woman who was visiting the area for the 2010 Independence Bowl.

Prosecutors were able to prove during trial that Seaton used his position in city government to lure the woman to Government Plaza, where he then raped her. The rape reportedly happened in Shreveport Mayor, Cedric Glover's office.

Seaton faced up to 40 years in prison for the rape charge and another five for the abuse of office charge.

