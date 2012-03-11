Pre-sentencing hearing for Seaton delayed

The pre-sentence hearing for Rick Seaton, former Assistant Chief Administrative Officer for the city of Shreveport, has been delayed until 2:00 p.m. Monday.



The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office says that Seaton could be formally sentenced today.

A bench trial on charges of forcible rape and abuse of office was held in late January for Seaton. A judge found him guilty of both charges. The charges stem from an incident involving a young woman who was visiting the area for the 2010 Independence Bowl.

Prosecutors were able to prove during trial that Seaton used his position in city government to lure the woman to Government Plaza, where he then raped her. The rape reportedly happened in Shreveport Mayor, Cedric Glover's office.

Seaton faces up to 40 years in prison for the rape charge and another five for the abuse of office charge.

