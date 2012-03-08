Grandmas battle droopy drawers with Granny Thongs

CORNELIUS, NC (WBTV) - Two Cornelius sisters are hoping they can help encourage young men to pull up their pants by grossing them out.

Beverly Terry and Sandy Diehl and their two other sisters came up with a spoof campaign using adult diapers modified to look like thong underwear. They created a home video commercial to advertise the product.

"We saw the boys with the saggy baggies hanging out, and we decided how would they like it if their grandmothers had their underwear hanging out?" said Terry.

The ladies recorded their video and sent it to YouTube, as more of a joke than anything else. But they're also hoping the spoof may get them enough attention to land them on the Ellen Show. If guys just happened to pull their pants up because of it, they say, then so be it.

Click here to see the video.