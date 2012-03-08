Restaurant brings new jobs to AR

A restaurant opened in Texarkana, Arkansas at a new business park. City leaders are hoping the new business will pave the way for more businesses and jobs in the area.

Texarkana, Arkansas Mayor Wayne Smith says a Copeland's of New Orleans opened in the new Crossroads Business Park bringing in 150 new jobs. "The opening of Copeland's is the beginning of Crossroads expanding," says Smith.

Co-owner of Copeland's Milton Shannon says the restaurant is the first commercial business to move to the new business park. "We wanted to be like an anchor store that other businesses could see get established here. And it would bring more hotels, it will bring other restaurants. The more restaurants the merrier," says Shannon. Shannon says the city began work on the business park eight years ago. Federal grant money allowed the Texarkana to put in the needed infrastructure.

Smith says 200 acres have been set aside for a hotel convention center and a multi-million dollar water park. Smith says builders hopes to open the park by the summer of 2013. "I think if you keep your eyes on Crossroads you will see growth in the next year or two," says Smith.

The Crossroads Business Park is located north of I-30 between State Line and Jefferson avenues.

