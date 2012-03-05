Broadmoor students collect canned goods for senior citizens

They are calling it "Soup for Seniors." It is a campaign to collect caned goods for the elderly in the community who are unable to buy food for themselves.

The Broadmoor Middle School chapter of the Junior American Red Cross has been giving back to the community for almost 60 years. The students that took on the can food project consider it a success, with 75 cans collected in total.

"We put up signs around the school and we had an announcement. And, some people get all excited, and they bring a can or two," said Broadmoor student Maggie Loper

It's one way they fulfill their motto: "Little acts of human kindness." They say they do more than just collect cans of food. Each year they visit the VA Hospital. They also collect shoes for Mexico, and make valentines for veterans.

The students who take part say, while they may be doing things for others, it benefits them as well.

"We get to be a part of something that helps others instead of just helping ourselves," said Broadmoor student Grant Upton.

"It just makes them very happy, and it help me a lot too," said Maggie Loper.

