Missing Haughton man's case profiled on national TV

A six-year-old Ark-La-Tex missing person case is set to be spotlighted nationally Monday night.

Clinton Nelson of Haughton, Louisiana was reportedly last seen in 2006.

In 2010, Bossier Parish authorities polygraph more than 10 people in connection to the case, but no arrest was made.

Nelson's family says his story will appear on ‘Disappeared' at 9 p.m. on the Investigation Discovery Channel.

Nelson's case has gained national attention before, airing on "Nancy Grace: America's Missing".

