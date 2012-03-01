Oscar Award Winning Director Bill Joyce at KSLA

Moonbot Studios in Shreveport started its Oscar celebration Sunday night as soon as they found out Bill Joyce and Brandon Oldenburg won the Academy Award for best animated short film. That celebration will continue next week with a parade in Moonbot's honor. Joyce joined us on in the KSLA News 12 studio tonight, and brought the Oscar with him. You can watch that interview here. Meanwhile, some of you have been asking about who is paying for the parade on Monday. KSLA News 12's Brittany Pieper got some answers.

A man brought to LSU Health Shreveport on Monday following a car crash in Union Parish has yet to be identified. Now, the hospital and police are asking for help.

He's a self described black conservative, a former NAACP, and pastor. Now, one Shreveport native is taking aim at the political party he says is holding African Americans back.

O-M-G...a cupcake vending machine. You don't have to dream about it any more. We'll tell you where you can satisfy your sweet tooth.

