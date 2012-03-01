Spotlight on Black History: Jayne Ruben

In this Black History Moment, KSLA News 12 shines the spotlight on our News Director Jayne Ruben.

Jayne is the first African American news director at KSLA News 12. She has been with KSLA for more than 20 years. Jayne began her career as a production assistant before coming to KSLA News 12. At KSLA, she worked as a producer as well as an anchor and reporter. Currently, Jayne is in charge of news operations including content and newsroom budgets. We salute Jayne Ruben.

