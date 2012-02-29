SPD news release on I49 chase and arrest

A collaborative effort by law enforcement agencies in two parishes has led to the arrest of a pair of men suspected of stealing expensive equipment from a south Shreveport home improvement center.



At approximately 1:47 a.m. on February 29, 2012, Shreveport Police Officer Jason Allgrun spotted a 1994 Honda Accord stopped in the middle of the intersection at Samford Avenue and Kings Highway. Officer Allgrun observed what appeared to be power equipment sticking out of the open trunk of the vehicle and stopped to investigate. As he tried to make contact with the occupants of the Honda, the driver sped off in an apparent attempt to avoid contact with police. Officer Allgrun and other Shreveport officers pursued the suspicious vehicle south on Interstate 49 from Kings Highway reaching speeds of over 100 miles an hour as they entered Desoto Parish.



Shreveport Police notified authorities with the Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office and, as the suspects entered their jurisdiction, Desoto deputies joined in the pursuit. Officials with the Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office subsequently deployed a tire deflation device on Interstate 49 south near mile marker 175 that disabled the tires on the fleeing Honda and brought the chase to a halt. Officers and deputies took the two occupants of the car, identified as 49 year old Martin Durrett and 43 year old Glenn Rowe, into custody immediately without incident.



Upon further investigation, officers discovered a Husky generator in the trunk of the car and a Rigid power washer in the backseat. Both of the items had Home Depot tags on them and police ultimately discovered the merchandise had been stolen from the Home Depot there in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Patrolmen located a pair of bolt cutters in the Honda that Durrett and Rowe had apparently used to cut a locking cable that secured the machines.



Durrett, of the 100 block of Buccaneer Lane in Haughton, Louisiana, was booked into the Desoto Parish Detention Center on one count of first offense driving under the influence and as a fugitive from Shreveport. Once back in Shreveport, Durrett will face charges of aggravated flight from an officer and felony theft. Rowe, of the 3000 block of Ivy Lane in Shreveport, was booked into the Desoto Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive from Shreveport and has since been transferred to the Shreveport City Jail where is currently charged with one count of felony theft. Detectives will be following up on this case in an effort to determine if Durrett and Rowe are responsible for other similar crimes.

-spd-