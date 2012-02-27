KSLA News 12 Special Report: Speeding School Buses

During the school year, many of you send your children off to the corner bus stop, entrusting that the bus driver will safely get your kids to school.

But on KSLA News This Morning at 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., an investigation by our Fred Childers found some bus drivers in Caddo and Bossier Parish not following the traffic laws.

Watch this morning for our Special Report on Speeding Buses, only on KSLA News 12.